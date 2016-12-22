Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.35-06.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.45 pct 1 MONTH 06.43 pct 3 MONTH 06.42 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.477 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.516 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Dec 6.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2196 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2376 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3047 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.28 2 Month - 06.24/06.29 3 Month - 06.23/06.28 6 Month - 06.21/06.25 9 Month - 06.22/06.25 1 Year - 06.21/06.23 2 Year - 06.04/06.06 3 Year - 06.11/06.13 4 Year - 06.21/06.23 5 Year - 06.30/06.32 7 Year - 06.16/06.24 10 Year - 06.16/06.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis