Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.45 pct 1 MONTH 06.44 pct 3 MONTH 06.43 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.569 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.591 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Dec 6.7125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2017 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2522 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2861 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.28 2 Month - 06.23/06.28 3 Month - 06.24/06.28 6 Month - 06.22/06.24 9 Month - 06.23/06.26 1 Year - 06.21/06.22 2 Year - 06.05/06.07 3 Year - 06.13/06.16 4 Year - 06.21/06.23 5 Year - 06.32/06.33 7 Year - 06.17/06.25 10 Year - 06.17/06.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis