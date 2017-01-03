Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.15 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.07 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.16 pct
14 DAY 06.44 pct
1 MONTH 06.42 pct
3 MONTH 06.44 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.344 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.445 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jan 6.7875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.1261 pct
182 days t-bill 6.1513 pct
364 days t-bill 6.2118 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.23/06.25
2 Month - 06.21/06.24
3 Month - 06.33/06.36
6 Month - 06.19/06.22
9 Month - 06.19/06.21
1 Year - 06.17/06.19
2 Year - 05.99/06.01
3 Year - 06.06/06.08
4 Year - 06.15/06.17
5 Year - 06.25/06.26
7 Year - 06.11/06.19
10 Year - 06.11/06.19
