Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.19 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.43 pct 3 MONTH 06.65 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.439 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.439 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jan 7.0375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2253 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2349 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2297 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.20/06.25 2 Month - 06.16/06.21 3 Month - 06.24/06.28 6 Month - 06.18/06.21 9 Month - 06.18/06.21 1 Year - 06.18/06.20 2 Year - 06.03/06.05 3 Year - 06.08/06.10 4 Year - 06.17/06.19 5 Year - 06.27/06.29 7 Year - 06.13/06.21 10 Year - 06.13/06.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis