Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.13 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.14 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.15 pct 14 DAY 06.40 pct 1 MONTH 06.44 pct 3 MONTH 06.64 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.429 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.454 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jan 6.9625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2205 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2177 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2256 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.17/06.20 2 Month - 06.16/06.19 3 Month - 06.23/06.26 6 Month - 06.18/06.20 9 Month - 06.19/06.21 1 Year - 06.19/06.20 2 Year - 06.04/06.06 3 Year - 06.08/06.10 4 Year - 06.18/06.20 5 Year - 06.27/06.29 7 Year - 06.13/06.21 10 Year - 06.13/06.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis