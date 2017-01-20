Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 05.95-06.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.15 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.13 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.15 pct
14 DAY 06.40 pct
1 MONTH 06.44 pct
3 MONTH 06.63 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.473 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.466 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Jan 7.0750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.2076 pct
182 days t-bill 6.2112 pct
364 days t-bill 6.1771 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.17/06.22
2 Month - 06.16/06.21
3 Month - 06.23/06.26
6 Month - 06.19/06.23
9 Month - 06.19/06.23
1 Year - 06.20/06.22
2 Year - 06.04/06.07
3 Year - 06.10/06.12
4 Year - 06.20/06.23
5 Year - 06.29/06.32
7 Year - 06.15/06.23
10 Year - 06.15/06.23
