Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.14 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.17 pct 14 DAY 06.42 pct 1 MONTH 06.45 pct 3 MONTH 06.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.439 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.435 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jan 7.0575 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2076 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2083 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1790 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.15/06.21 2 Month - 06.14/06.18 3 Month - 06.23/06.24 6 Month - 06.19/06.21 9 Month - 06.19/06.21 1 Year - 06.19/06.21 2 Year - 06.04/06.06 3 Year - 06.09/06.11 4 Year - 06.19/06.21 5 Year - 06.29/06.31 7 Year - 06.15/06.23 10 Year - 06.15/06.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis