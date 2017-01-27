Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.24 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct
14 DAY 06.48 pct
1 MONTH 06.46 pct
3 MONTH 06.66 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.449 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.402 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Jan 7.0750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.2140 pct
182 days t-bill 6.2026 pct
364 days t-bill 6.1788 pct
For all the tenors please double click on .
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.14/06.18
2 Month - 06.13/06.17
3 Month - 06.21/06.24
6 Month - 06.17/06.20
9 Month - 06.18/06.21
1 Year - 06.18/06.20
2 Year - 06.03/06.05
3 Year - 06.08/06.11
4 Year - 06.19/06.22
5 Year - 06.30/06.31
7 Year - 06.16/06.24
10 Year - 06.16/06.24
