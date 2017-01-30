Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.22 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct 14 DAY 06.47 pct 1 MONTH 06.45 pct 3 MONTH 06.64 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.396 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.405 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Jan 7.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1996 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1825 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1798 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.13/06.19 2 Month - 06.12/06.18 3 Month - 06.20/06.25 6 Month - 06.17/06.21 9 Month - 06.18/06.22 1 Year - 06.19/06.20 2 Year - 06.03/06.05 3 Year - 06.08/06.11 4 Year - 06.20/06.22 5 Year - 06.29/06.31 7 Year - 06.16/06.23 10 Year - 06.15/06.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis