Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.45 pct 1 MONTH 06.45 pct 3 MONTH 06.65 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.406 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.409 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Jan 7.0750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1998 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1897 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1739 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.14/06.18 2 Month - 06.27/06.31 3 Month - 06.21/06.24 6 Month - 06.18/06.21 9 Month - 06.19/06.21 1 Year - 06.19/06.21 2 Year - 06.05/06.07 3 Year - 06.10/06.12 4 Year - 06.21/06.23 5 Year - 06.31/06.32 7 Year - 06.16/06.24 10 Year - 06.16/06.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis