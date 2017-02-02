Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.20 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.16 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.43 pct 3 MONTH 06.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.408 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.402 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Feb 7.0325 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1491 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1748 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1498 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.11/06.16 2 Month - 06.24/06.30 3 Month - 06.20/06.23 6 Month - 06.17/06.20 9 Month - 06.18/06.20 1 Year - 06.18/06.19 2 Year - 06.04/06.05 3 Year - 06.09/06.10 4 Year - 06.19/06.21 5 Year - 06.29/06.30 7 Year - 06.15/06.23 10 Year - 06.15/06.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis