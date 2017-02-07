Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.23 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.22 pct 14 DAY 06.39 pct 1 MONTH 06.43 pct 3 MONTH 06.55 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.413 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.431 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Feb 6.9750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1010 pct 182 days t-bill 6.1276 pct 364 days t-bill 6.1301 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.09/06.15 2 Month - 06.23/06.28 3 Month - 06.18/06.22 6 Month - 06.16/06.19 9 Month - 06.17/06.20 1 Year - 06.18/06.20 2 Year - 06.05/06.07 3 Year - 06.12/06.14 4 Year - 06.23/06.25 5 Year - 06.33/06.35 7 Year - 06.22/06.28 10 Year - 06.22/06.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis