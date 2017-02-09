Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.22 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.41 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.59 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.806 pct(1225 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.857 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Feb 7.1625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2500 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2673 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3015 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.28 2 Month - 06.37/06.42 3 Month - 06.33/06.37 6 Month - 06.36/06.40 9 Month - 06.38/06.42 1 Year - 06.40/06.42 2 Year - 06.36/06.37 3 Year - 06.45/06.47 4 Year - 06.57/06.59 5 Year - 06.67/06.69 7 Year - 06.59/06.66 10 Year - 06.58/06.65 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis