Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.15 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.18 pct 14 DAY 06.43 pct 1 MONTH 06.45 pct 3 MONTH 06.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.801 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.828 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Feb 7.1000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2500 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2500 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2661 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.22/06.27 2 Month - 06.37/06.40 3 Month - 06.33/06.36 6 Month - 06.36/06.39 9 Month - 06.38/06.40 1 Year - 06.40/06.42 2 Year - 06.34/06.36 3 Year - 06.43/06.45 4 Year - 06.55/06.57 5 Year - 06.66/06.68 7 Year - 06.56/06.64 10 Year - 06.56/06.64 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis