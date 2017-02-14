Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.22 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.22 pct 14 DAY 06.41 pct 1 MONTH 06.45 pct 3 MONTH 06.61 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.870 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.874 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Feb 7.0750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2221 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2454 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2776 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.28 2 Month - 06.35/06.39 3 Month - 06.33/06.36 6 Month - 06.36/06.40 9 Month - 06.39/06.42 1 Year - 06.41/06.42 2 Year - 06.35/06.37 3 Year - 06.44/06.46 4 Year - 06.56/06.58 5 Year - 06.66/06.68 7 Year - 06.60/06.66 10 Year - 06.60/06.66 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis