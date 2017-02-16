Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct 14 DAY 06.37 pct 1 MONTH 06.42 pct 3 MONTH 06.60 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.861 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.845 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Feb 7.1000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1790 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2262 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2655 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.22/06.27 2 Month - 06.33/06.37 3 Month - 06.31/06.35 6 Month - 06.35/06.38 9 Month - 06.37/06.41 1 Year - 06.39/06.41 2 Year - 06.33/06.35 3 Year - 06.41/06.43 4 Year - 06.53/06.54 5 Year - 06.62/06.64 7 Year - 06.56/06.63 10 Year - 06.55/06.63 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis