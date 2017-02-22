Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.08 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.14 pct 14 DAY 06.35 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.926 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.942 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Feb 7.0750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1700 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2210 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2356 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.22/06.27 2 Month - 06.32/06.37 3 Month - 06.32/06.35 6 Month - 06.36/06.39 9 Month - 06.39/06.43 1 Year - 06.43/06.44 2 Year - 06.40/06.41 3 Year - 06.50/06.52 4 Year - 06.62/06.64 5 Year - 06.72/06.74 7 Year - 06.66/06.74 10 Year - 06.66/06.74 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis