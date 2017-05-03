Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.37 pct 1 MONTH 06.44 pct 3 MONTH 06.55 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.958 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.955 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 May 6.7500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2221 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3000 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4438 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.20/06.26 2 Month - 06.23/06.29 3 Month - 06.27/06.33 6 Month - 06.36/06.38 9 Month - 06.43/06.45 1 Year - 06.51/06.52 2 Year - 06.52/06.54 3 Year - 06.62/06.63 4 Year - 06.72/06.73 5 Year - 06.81/06.82 7 Year - 06.77/06.85 10 Year - 06.77/06.85 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis