Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.24 pct 14 DAY 06.36 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.58 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.938 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.943 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 May 6.7625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2325 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3470 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4411 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.26 2 Month - 06.25/06.30 3 Month - 06.29/06.32 6 Month - 06.36/06.38 9 Month - 06.42/06.44 1 Year - 06.49/06.51 2 Year - 06.49/06.51 3 Year - 06.58/06.60 4 Year - 06.68/06.70 5 Year - 06.76/06.78 7 Year - 06.73/06.81 10 Year - 06.73/06.81 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis