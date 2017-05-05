Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.21 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.24 pct
14 DAY 06.36 pct
1 MONTH 06.46 pct
3 MONTH 06.58 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.938 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.943 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 May 6.7625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.2325 pct
182 days t-bill 6.3470 pct
364 days t-bill 6.4411 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.23/06.26
2 Month - 06.25/06.30
3 Month - 06.29/06.32
6 Month - 06.36/06.38
9 Month - 06.42/06.44
1 Year - 06.49/06.51
2 Year - 06.49/06.51
3 Year - 06.58/06.60
4 Year - 06.68/06.70
5 Year - 06.76/06.78
7 Year - 06.73/06.81
10 Year - 06.73/06.81
