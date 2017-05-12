Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.18 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.20 pct
14 DAY 06.39 pct
1 MONTH 06.45 pct
3 MONTH 06.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.936 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.910 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 May 6.8125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.2719 pct
182 days t-bill 6.3558 pct
364 days t-bill 6.4612 pct
For all the tenors please double click on .
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.22/06.28
2 Month - 06.24/06.30
3 Month - 06.27/06.33
6 Month - 06.33/06.36
9 Month - 06.40/06.42
1 Year - 06.48/06.50
2 Year - 06.47/06.48
3 Year - 06.54/06.56
4 Year - 06.62/06.64
5 Year - 06.71/06.74
7 Year - 06.68/06.76
10 Year - 06.68/06.76
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis