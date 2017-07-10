India Money Market Rates-Jul 10

Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.20 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.20 pct 14 DAY 06.38 pct 1 MONTH 06.46 pct 3 MONTH 06.54 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.496 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.470 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jul 6.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2630 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3153 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3400 pct For all the tenors please double click on . Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.16/06.21 2 Month - 06.15/06.20 3 Month - 06.14/06.18 6 Month - 06.14/06.19 9 Month - 06.19/06.24 1 Year - 06.21/06.24 2 Year - 06.11/06.13 3 Year - 06.15/06.18 4 Year - 06.21/06.24 5 Year - 06.26/06.28 7 Year - 06.24/06.32 10 Year - 06.24/06.32 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis