in 2 days
India Money Market Rates-Jul 12
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
#Domestic News
July 12, 2017 / 7:00 AM / in 2 days

India Money Market Rates-Jul 12

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.00-06.05
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.25 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.25 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.25 pct
    14 DAY             06.38 pct
    1 MONTH            06.46 pct
    3 MONTH            06.53 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.455 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.460 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Jul 6.6500 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.2358  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.3006  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.3078  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.17/06.22
    2 Month  -  06.15/06.20
    3 Month  -  06.13/06.17
    6 Month  -  06.14/06.18
    9 Month  -  06.20/06.23
    1 Year   -  06.21/06.24
    2 Year   -  06.11/06.13
    3 Year   -  06.14/06.17
    4 Year   -  06.21/06.23
    5 Year   -  06.26/06.28
    7 Year   -  06.24/06.32
    10 Year  -  06.24/06.32
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

