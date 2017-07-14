FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
India Money Market Rates-Jul 14
July 14, 2017 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

India Money Market Rates-Jul 14

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.20-06.25
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.25 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.24 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.25 pct
    14 DAY             06.38 pct
    1 MONTH            06.46 pct
    3 MONTH            06.53 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.471 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.463 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jul 6.5925 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.1529  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.2607  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.3021  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.16/06.20
    2 Month  -  06.14/06.18
    3 Month  -  06.12/06.16
    6 Month  -  06.13/06.16
    9 Month  -  06.18/06.21
    1 Year   -  06.20/06.22
    2 Year   -  06.10/06.12
    3 Year   -  06.13/06.16
    4 Year   -  06.19/06.22
    5 Year   -  06.25/06.27
    7 Year   -  06.22/06.30
    10 Year  -  06.22/06.30
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

