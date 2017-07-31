FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Money Market Rates-Jul 31
#Domestic News
July 31, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 20 hours ago

India Money Market Rates-Jul 31

2 Min Read

    Indicative market rates
    Call Money        (closing)                06.05-06.10
           
    ==========
      Thomson Reuters MIOR                     06.25 pct
      Thomson Reuters MIBOR                    06.24 pct
    ===========
                     FBIL MIBOR
    -----------      ----------
    OVERNIGHT/3DAYS    06.25 pct
    14 DAY             06.37 pct
    1 MONTH            06.37 pct
    3 MONTH            06.41 pct
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.451 pct(1215 IST)
    Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark     6.466 pct(1700 IST)
    ===========================
     COMMERCIAL PAPER
    ===========================
    FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Jul 6.6000 pct
    (1230 IST)
    TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
     91 days t-bill                        6.1297  pct
    182 days t-bill                        6.2124  pct
    364 days t-bill                        6.2414  pct
    For all the tenors please double click on                .
    Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
    1 Month  -  06.06/06.10
    2 Month  -  06.07/06.11
    3 Month  -  06.07/06.10
    6 Month  -  06.10/06.13
    9 Month  -  06.16/06.19
    1 Year   -  06.18/06.21
    2 Year   -  06.08/06.10
    3 Year   -  06.12/06.14
    4 Year   -  06.18/06.20
    5 Year   -  06.24/06.26
    7 Year   -  06.22/06.29
    10 Year  -  06.22/06.29
    Last quoted by contributors                       
    Benchmark rate for OIS                            
    Level by all contributors                     ,       
    List of contributors                             
    For comparative Yield Analysis

