MUMBAI May 16 India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has revised the lot and tick size of soybean, soyoil, turmeric and coriander, effective from May 27.

The revision would be applicable to all the running and yet- to-be launched contracts, NCDEX said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The lot size has been reduced to 1 tonne in all these commodities, a move seen to drive up volumes. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)