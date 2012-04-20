MUMBAI, April 20 India's Nifty futures dropped 1.5 percent, dragging down spot indexes, which several dealers attributed to a trading mistake, though no details were immediately available.

A National Stock Exchange official told Reuters the exchange was looking into the matter, though they would not confirm whether the sudden drop in the futures index was due to a trading mistake.

Charts showed volumes in the Nifty spiked at 2:26 p.m. India time, sparking sharp falls in the futures index.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafeal Nam)