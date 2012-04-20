MUMBAI, April 20 India's Nifty futures
dropped 1.5 percent, dragging down spot indexes, which several
dealers attributed to a trading mistake, though no details were
immediately available.
A National Stock Exchange official told Reuters the exchange
was looking into the matter, though they would not confirm
whether the sudden drop in the futures index was due to a
trading mistake.
Charts showed volumes in the Nifty spiked at 2:26 p.m. India
time, sparking sharp falls in the futures index.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafeal Nam)