MUMBAI May 14 India's National Stock Exchange said trading in Nifty futures was now "normal", and that prior issues involving the confirmation of orders had been resolved.

An NSE spokeswoman had earlier said trades were continuing to come through, but that the confirmation of orders was not allowing the execution of those orders.

Nifty futures were down 1 percent as of 0928 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)