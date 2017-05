Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose nearly 2 percent to a record high on Tuesday, gaining for a fourth straight session, as blue chip stocks gained on hopes about the domestic economy, while strong cues from across the region also helped.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 1.85 percent to 28,784,67. Earlier in the day, it gained as much as 2 percent to hit a record high of 2,8829.29.

The broader Nifty closed up 1.69 percent at 8,695.60, after earlier rising 1.83 percent to a life high of 8,707.90.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)