MUMBAI The Nifty rose 1.4 percent on Friday as investors saw a four-session losing streak as overdone, while gains in regional markets and expectation of a rate cut by the central bank next week also helped sentiment.

Traders said markets have broadly priced in a 25 basis point cut by the Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Tuesday on the back of easing inflation and middling economic growth.

India is due to release January-March economic growth data later in the day. Although growth is expected to be faster than China, there are nagging doubts over the government's new method of calculating gross domestic product.

The Nifty rose 1.38 percent on Friday, but the broader index was down 0.3 percent for the week, its first weekly decline in four.

The benchmark Sensex rose 1.17 percent but fell 0.5 percent for the week.

