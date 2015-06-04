A broker reacts while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The Nifty fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday amid volatile trading as concerns the Reserve Bank of India would no longer cut interest rates this year continued to sour sentiment, especially for rate-sensitive stocks.

The index declined as much as 0.96 percent to a session low of 8,056.75 before closing down 0.05 percent. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 0.09 percent.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fell 2.13 percent, its fourth straight session of losses, as analysts cited concerns over the bank's loan exposure to the property sector.

