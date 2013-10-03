MUMBAI Oct 3 The October futures contract on India's NSE stock index, or Nifty, spiked briefly on Thursday in what multiple traders described as a "freak", or erroneous, trade.

At 0450 GMT, multiple contracts in the Nifty October futures changed hands on the National Stock Exchange, with a peak level of 5,996, said several dealers, a gain on the day of as much as 2.87 percent. They quickly dropped back for a gain of about 1.5 percent.

A spokeswoman for the National Stock Exchange declined to comment. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Savio Shetty; Editing by Anand Basu)