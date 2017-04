MUMBAI Aug 29 India's NSE Index rose more than 2 percent, tracking a rebound in the rupee which hit a record low on Wednesday, after the central bank's move to provide dollars directly to oil companies.

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd surged 6.2 percent, while software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd was up 2.9 percent after earlier marking is all time high.

The benchmark BSE index rose 1.9 percent, while the broader NSE index gained as much as 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)