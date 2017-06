MUMBAI, April 20 India's National Stock Exchange said it had not spotted errors in its trading systems on Friday, denying market speculation that a sudden fall in index futures of as much as 6.7 percent had been caused by a trading error.

The NSE spokeswoman said all trades had happened within the permissible limits stipulated by the exchange. Dealers earlier had attributed a huge spike in volumes in index futures to a trading error.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)