MUMBAI, Sept 10 India's NSE index gained 3 percent on Tuesday to its highest intraday level in nearly 1-1/2 months as blue chip shares rose on continued optimism about foreign investor flows amid receding fears of a U.S. led military strike on Syria.

Foreign investors have bought nearly 18 billion rupees ($275.63 million) worth of Indian cash shares in the previous two sessions.

Among blue chip shares, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rose 6.4 percent, while ITC Ltd gained 3.9 percent.

The NSE index gained 2.78 percent, while the benchmark BSE index rose 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)