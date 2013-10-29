MUMBAI Oct 29 India's NSE index rose over 2 percent on Tuesday, heading towards snapping its five-day losing streak, as banking stocks surged after the central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points as widely expected, while lowering short-term interest rates.

The NSE bank index jumped over 4 percent with ICICI Bank Ltd rising 5.5 percent and State Bank of India Ltd higher 3.1 percent.

The broader NSE index rose as much as 2.02 percent, while the benchmark BSE index gained 1.77 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)