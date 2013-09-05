MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's NSE index extended gains to rise as much as 3.26 percent intraday on Thursday after the new central bank chief's comments on potential measures on Wednesday sparked hopes of more reforms aiding the economy and the currency.

Blue chip shares, especially banks, jumped with India's NSE bank index surging as much as 9.4 percent after the new RBI governor announced a slew of measures to ease liquidity pressures on banks.

ICICI bank Ltd rose 6 percent while Axis Bank Ltd rose 10 percent in pre-open trading.

The broader NSE index was up 2.9 percent while the benchmark BSE index was up 2.7 percent at 0356 GMT.

For a factbox on the measures taken by Rajan, see: