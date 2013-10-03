MUMBAI Oct 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 2 percent on Thursday, led by gains in IT stocks on improving business outlook in key markets, while banks surged on potential gains from falling bond yields.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 3.9 percent, while Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 4.6 percent.

Axis Bank Ltd surged 5.8 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd gained 2.1 percent.

The benchmark index rose 1.7 percent while the broader NSE index gained 1.97 percent at 0847 GMT.

The October futures contract on India's NSE stock index spiked as much as 2.87 percent earlier in the day in what multiple traders described as a "freak", or erroneous, trade. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)