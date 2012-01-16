MUMBAI, Jan 16 India oilseeds and soyoil futures edged lower on Monday afternoon due to a rise in edible oil imports last month, and tracking overseas markets, with prices expected to continue to fall this week. * At 1:03 p.m., the most-traded soybean for February delivery was 0.60 percent lower at 2,568 rupees per 100 kg. February soyoil fell 0.23 percent to 708.90 rupees per kg. * Higher imports in December are putting pressure on prices, said Vimla Reddy, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * "Big buyers are not there in the market due to festival holidays, and this will continue till tomorrow," said Reddy. * Reddy recommends selling soybean at 2,580 rupees for a target of 2,510 rupees. She also recommends selling soyoil at 710.5 for a target of 702 rupees, with a stop loss of 716 rupees. * Rapeseed for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.29 percent at 3,745 rupees per 100 kg. * In the Indore spot market, soyoil was up 1.7 rupees at 711.85 per 10 kg, while soybean was up by 10 rupees at 2,459 per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan state, rapeseed was down 22.50 rupees at 3,525 per 100 kg. * Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down 5 percent compared with the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)