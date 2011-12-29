MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures could drop early on Thursday as traders take profits due
to subdued world markets, but a weak rupee and concerns over
rapeseed output will likely limit the fall.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.41 percent
at 3,172 ringgit per tonne by 9:32 a.m. (0402 GMT), while U.S.
soybean was down 0.66 percent at $12 per bushel.
* The January soyoil on NCDEX ended up 1.3 percent
at 724.05 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday, after hitting 725.8
rupees during trade -- the highest level for the first month
contract since March 2008.
* The most-active January soybean surged 1.53
percent to 2,482.5 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, while January
rapeseed rose 1.06 percent to 3,542 rupees.
* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million
hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year
ago, data from the farm ministry showed.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)