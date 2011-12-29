MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures could drop early on Thursday as traders take profits due to subdued world markets, but a weak rupee and concerns over rapeseed output will likely limit the fall.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.41 percent at 3,172 ringgit per tonne by 9:32 a.m. (0402 GMT), while U.S. soybean was down 0.66 percent at $12 per bushel.

* The January soyoil on NCDEX ended up 1.3 percent at 724.05 rupees per 10 kg on Wednesday, after hitting 725.8 rupees during trade -- the highest level for the first month contract since March 2008.

* The most-active January soybean surged 1.53 percent to 2,482.5 rupees per 100 kg on Wednesday, while January rapeseed rose 1.06 percent to 3,542 rupees.

* Indian farmers have sown rapeseed on 6.383 million hectares as on Dec. 23, down from 6.775 million hectares a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)