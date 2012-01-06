MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian soybean and soyoil futures are expected to extend the previous session's losses on Friday, tailing world prices that fell on forecast of rainfall in south America, a key soybean growing region, analysts said.

* Rapeseed futures could rise on a drop in area under the oilseed.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.19 percent at 3,184 ringgit per tonne by 0312 GMT, while U.S. soybean was unchanged at $12-3/4 per bushel, after losing 1.7 percent in the previous session.

* The January soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.33 percent at 742.75 rupees per 10 kg on Thursday. It hit a record high of 766.90 rupees on Tuesday.

* The most-active January soybean fell 2 percent to 2,527.5 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday, while January rapeseed edged up 0.35 percent to 3,742 rupees.

* Farmers have planted rapeseed on 6.4 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Dec. 30 period, down 5.4 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)