BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
MUMBAI Jan 16 India oilseeds and soyoil are likely to fall more than 2 percent on Monday morning following overseas markets, analysts said.
* CBOT soybean was down 2.08 percent on Monday morning, while Malaysian palm was down 0.67 percent.
* In the previous session, the most-traded soybean for February delivery ended 0.3 percent up at 2,563 rupees per 100 kg. February soyoil contract ended 0.26 percent lower at 710.55 rupees per kg.
* Rapemustard seed for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended flat at 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down 5 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.
* Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases -- fell 25.5 percent in December to 552,327 tonnes. Soyoil imports did not rise as expected by traders, falling 7.7 percent to 7,387 tonnes over November. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------