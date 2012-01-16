MUMBAI Jan 16 India oilseeds and soyoil are likely to fall more than 2 percent on Monday morning following overseas markets, analysts said.

* CBOT soybean was down 2.08 percent on Monday morning, while Malaysian palm was down 0.67 percent.

* In the previous session, the most-traded soybean for February delivery ended 0.3 percent up at 2,563 rupees per 100 kg. February soyoil contract ended 0.26 percent lower at 710.55 rupees per kg.

* Rapemustard seed for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended flat at 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down 5 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

* Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases -- fell 25.5 percent in December to 552,327 tonnes. Soyoil imports did not rise as expected by traders, falling 7.7 percent to 7,387 tonnes over November. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)