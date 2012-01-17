ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
MUMBAI Jan 17 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday following overseas markets, and lower arrivals in the spot market, analysts said.
* CBOT soybean was up 1.17 percent higher at 11.71-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil was 0.58 percent higher at 3,144 ringgits per tonne.
* The most-active February soybean on the NCDEX last closed 1.04 percent lower at 2,556.50 rupees per 100 kg, while February soyoil ended 0.25 percent lower at 708.75 rupees per 10 kg.
* Rapeseed or mustard for April delivery ended 0.72 percent down at 3,441 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.
* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down 5 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.
* Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases -- fell 25.5 percent in December to 552,327 tonnes. Soyoil imports did not rise as expected by traders, falling 7.7 percent to 7,387 tonnes over November. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.