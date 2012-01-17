MUMBAI Jan 17 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Tuesday following overseas markets, and lower arrivals in the spot market, analysts said.

* CBOT soybean was up 1.17 percent higher at 11.71-3/4 per bushel, while Malaysian palm oil was 0.58 percent higher at 3,144 ringgits per tonne.

* The most-active February soybean on the NCDEX last closed 1.04 percent lower at 2,556.50 rupees per 100 kg, while February soyoil ended 0.25 percent lower at 708.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed or mustard for April delivery ended 0.72 percent down at 3,441 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Farmers planted rapeseed on 6.48 million hectares in the Oct. 1 to Jan. 13 period, down 5 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

* Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases -- fell 25.5 percent in December to 552,327 tonnes. Soyoil imports did not rise as expected by traders, falling 7.7 percent to 7,387 tonnes over November. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)