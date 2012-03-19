MUMBAI, March 19 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open a tad higher on Monday on firm overseas markets, thin arrivals of beans and estimated fall in rapeseed production, analysts said.

* Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.19 percent at 2,907 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session.

* Rapeseed for April delivery jumped 1.9 percent to 3,794 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil rose 0.48 percent to 738.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* U.S. soybeans have rallied for five consecutive weeks amid lower supplies from drought-hit Brazil and Argentina, while the focus is now shifting to this year's U.S. plantings.

* India's rapeseed output dropped by 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, said the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade, below farm ministry expectations but ahead of traders' forecasts for a 25 percent fall in rapeseed output made in February.

* India has crushed more than half of its 2011/12 soybean crop to meet aggressive export demand for soymeal and is likely to start the new marketing year in October with meagre carry forward stocks of beans, a senior industry official said on March 9. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)