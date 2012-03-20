MUMBAI, March 20 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open lower on Tuesday, extending its fall
for another session, on profit-taking triggered by weak overseas
markets, analysts said.
* U.S. soybean dropped for a second day in a row on a
softening cash market and profit-taking after both markets
climbed to multi-month highs on Monday.
* Soybean for April delivery on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) last ended unchanged
at 2,907 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,944
rupees last week.
* Rapeseed for April delivery edged up 0.31 percent
to 3,806 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil eased 0.3
percent to 735.95 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.
* Falling rapeseed production could limit the downside,
analysts said.
* The country's rapeseed output is estimated to fall 12.6
percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, said
the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)