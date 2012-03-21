MUMBAI, March 21 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to ease on Wednesday morning due to a likely rise in the country's edible oil imports in coming months and losses in Malaysian palm oil, analysts said.

* An estimated drop in rapeseed production, a weak rupee and thin soybean arrivals are seen limiting the downside, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.51 percent to 3,349 ringgits per tonne by 0343 GMT.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.7 percent at 3,872 rupees per 100 kg in the previous session, after hitting a record high of 3,888 rupees.

* Soybean for April delivery finished down 0.55 percent at 2,891 rupees per 100 kg, while April soyoil eased 0.11 percent to 735.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The country's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, said the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) on Sunday.

* India's vegetable oil imports jumped 59 percent on year in February to 875,649 tonnes, a trade body said on March 14.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)