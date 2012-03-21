MUMBAI, March 21 Indian rapeseed futures rose 3 percent on Wednesday afternoon to hit a new record high, boosted by a weak rupee and as a dust haze in key growing areas raised concerns over production that is already estimated to be lower.

* Soybean also hit a record high on thin arrivals, while soyoil rose taking support from rapeseed, analysts said.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.2 percent at 3,957 rupees per 100 kg by 0910 GMT, after hitting a record high of 3,989 rupees.

* Standing rapeseed crop in the top producing north western Rajasthan state was hit by a dust haze on Tuesday, and the weather department said the prevailing condition was likely to continue during next 24 hours over northern states.

* "Rapeseed is rallying on yield concerns. Key spot markets in the country are getting lower-than-expected arrivals," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities.

* The country's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* Soybean for April delivery was up 1.64 percent at 2,938.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960 rupees. April soyoil rose 0.75 percent to 740.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased 0.09 percent to 3,363 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.22 percent to $13.48 per bushel.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was at 50.52 to the dollar, after hitting 50.68. It ended at 50.39/40 on Tuesday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.2 rupees to 730.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 6 rupees to 2,844 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 61 rupees to 3,818 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)