MUMBAI, March 22 Indian rapeseed and soyoil
futures fell in Thursday afternoon trade on profit-taking driven
by a drop in the world markets, though a weak rupee and an
estimated drop in domestic rapeseed output limited the downside,
analysts said.
* Soybean futures were treading water as thin arrivals in
the spot markets outweighed a fall in the U.S. soy prices, they
said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.77 percent
at 3,342 ringgit per tonne by 0928 GMT, while U.S. soybean
eased 0.33 percent to $13.50-1/2 per bushel.
* Rapeseed for April delivery on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.58 percent at
3,913 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a record high of 3,989
rupees in the previous session.
* "Rapeseed was in overbought territory. Profit-taking was
due," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
"In the next few sessions it may fall further, but the long
term trend is bullish. Rapeseed production is estimated lower."
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent
to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body
said on March 18.
* April soybean was up 0.12 percent at 2,917 rupees
per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960 rupees on
Wednesday. April soyoil eased 0.3 percent to 736.65
rupees per 10 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive
and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
0.35 rupees to 732.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 9
rupees to 2,855 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 3,858 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)