MUMBAI, March 22 Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures fell in Thursday afternoon trade on profit-taking driven by a drop in the world markets, though a weak rupee and an estimated drop in domestic rapeseed output limited the downside, analysts said.

* Soybean futures were treading water as thin arrivals in the spot markets outweighed a fall in the U.S. soy prices, they said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.77 percent at 3,342 ringgit per tonne by 0928 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.33 percent to $13.50-1/2 per bushel.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.58 percent at 3,913 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a record high of 3,989 rupees in the previous session.

* "Rapeseed was in overbought territory. Profit-taking was due," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

"In the next few sessions it may fall further, but the long term trend is bullish. Rapeseed production is estimated lower."

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18.

* April soybean was up 0.12 percent at 2,917 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960 rupees on Wednesday. April soyoil eased 0.3 percent to 736.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 0.35 rupees to 732.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 9 rupees to 2,855 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 3,858 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)