MUMBAI, March 23 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Friday morning tracking firm U.S. soybean, and an estimated drop in local rapeseed output, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean was 0.85 percent higher at $13.61 a bushel, while Malaysian palm oil was 0.66 percent higher at 3,364 ringgits a tonne.

* Rapeseed for April delivery on NCDEX last closed down 1.7 percent at 3,869 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a record high of 3,989 rupees in the previous session.

* April soybean finished 0.5 percent lower at 2,898.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960 rupees on Wednesday. April soyoil eased 0.86 percent to end at 732.5 rupees per 10 kg on Thursday.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)