MUMBAI, March 23 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures are likely to open higher on Friday morning tracking
firm U.S. soybean, and an estimated drop in local rapeseed
output, analysts said.
* U.S. soybean was 0.85 percent higher at $13.61 a
bushel, while Malaysian palm oil was 0.66 percent
higher at 3,364 ringgits a tonne.
* Rapeseed for April delivery on NCDEX last closed
down 1.7 percent at 3,869 rupees per 100 kg, easing from a
record high of 3,989 rupees in the previous session.
* April soybean finished 0.5 percent lower at
2,898.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 2,960
rupees on Wednesday. April soyoil eased 0.86 percent to
end at 732.5 rupees per 10 kg on Thursday.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent
to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body
said on March 18.
