MUMBAI, March 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Friday, reversing the previous session's losses,
tracking firm overseas markets, amid an estimated drop in local
rapeseed output, analysts said.
* Chicago Board of Trade soybeans rose 1.09 percent to
$13.64-1/4 a bushel by 0804 GMT.
* The most-active soybean for April delivery was
0.93 percent higher at 2,925 rupees per 100 kg, and soyoil
futures were 0.78 percent higher at 738.00 rupees per 10
kg.
* Rapeseed for April delivery was 0.54 percent
higher at 3,890 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Oilseeds complex may correct next week after a swift
rally this week," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst, with JRG
Wealth Management.
* Soybean may trade in the range of 2,890-2,965 rupees,
Reddy said.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
flat at 732.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged down 2
rupees to 2,859 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 68.75 rupees to 3,797.50 per 100 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent
to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body
said on March 18.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)