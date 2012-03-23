MUMBAI, March 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Friday, reversing the previous session's losses, tracking firm overseas markets, amid an estimated drop in local rapeseed output, analysts said.

* Chicago Board of Trade soybeans rose 1.09 percent to $13.64-1/4 a bushel by 0804 GMT.

* The most-active soybean for April delivery was 0.93 percent higher at 2,925 rupees per 100 kg, and soyoil futures were 0.78 percent higher at 738.00 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed for April delivery was 0.54 percent higher at 3,890 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Oilseeds complex may correct next week after a swift rally this week," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst, with JRG Wealth Management.

* Soybean may trade in the range of 2,890-2,965 rupees, Reddy said.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was flat at 732.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged down 2 rupees to 2,859 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 68.75 rupees to 3,797.50 per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the year to June 2012, a trade body said on March 18. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)