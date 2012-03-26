MUMBAI, March 26 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to open higher on Monday, bolstered by global markets and an estimated fall in domestic rapeseed output, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean futures extended gains in early trade on fears of drought-reduced crops in South America and the view that early corn seeding in the U.S. Midwest could divert planted acres from soybeans.

* The most-active soybean December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.33 percent up on Saturday at 2,965.5 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil for December delivery gained 0.21 percent to 744.25 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December delivery closed 0.2 percent lower at 3,921 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is estimated to drop 12.6 percent to 6.03 million tonnes in the current year to June, a trade body said on March 18. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)